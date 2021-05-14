Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.49. Envestnet reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $16,420,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 106,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 113,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ENV opened at $65.39 on Friday. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

