EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Reduced by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,852 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 24,985 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG opened at $79.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.04 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.08.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

