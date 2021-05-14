EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.73 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. EOS has a market cap of $10.73 billion and $8.64 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.26 or 0.00022290 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000911 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,029,534,318 coins and its circulating supply is 953,367,239 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

