EOSDT Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00094869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.36 or 0.00607992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.26 or 0.00239823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004607 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.29 or 0.01162855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.35 or 0.01199165 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

