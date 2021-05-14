EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $445.50.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after buying an additional 206,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after buying an additional 191,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $446.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $432.03 and its 200-day moving average is $370.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $203.32 and a fifty-two week high of $466.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

