Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Trading Down 0.1%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 23,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 99,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $13,996,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,955,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,895,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,916,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,671,000.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

