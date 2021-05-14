Equal Market Cap Tops $2.91 Million (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Equal coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $119,866.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equal has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00093828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.54 or 0.01166712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00067518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00115758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063971 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.