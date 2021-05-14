Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Equillium stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,862. The company has a market capitalization of $157.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. Equillium has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equillium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

