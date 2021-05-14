Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor Sells 1,000 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith D. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $722.02. The stock had a trading volume of 322,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,612. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $701.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $703.44. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 141.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

