Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.45.

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Equitable alerts:

In related news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $96,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,210,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after buying an additional 297,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.