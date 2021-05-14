Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNS. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$86.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CSFB boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price (up previously from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.50 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$77.69.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$79.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$49.79 and a 52-week high of C$80.16.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.96 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.62%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.