Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Altius Minerals Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.80 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

TSE:ALS opened at C$16.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24. The company has a market cap of C$693.70 million and a P/E ratio of -25.77. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$8.78 and a twelve month high of C$19.15.

In related news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation acquired 19,700 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$563,814.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.