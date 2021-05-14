Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 14th (DR, HCG, HDI, HDIUF, KBL, LWSCF, MSI, NPI, POW, SIA)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 14th:

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$9.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$45.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$46.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$15.25. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$50.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$41.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$16.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$15.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$4.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$2.75. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$153.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$5.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.