Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 14th (DR, HCG, HDI, HDIUF, KBL, LWSCF, MSI, NPI, POW, SIA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 14th:

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$9.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)

had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$45.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$46.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$15.25. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$50.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$41.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$16.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$15.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$4.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$2.75. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$153.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$5.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

