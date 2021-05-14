Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 14th (ARX, ATH, CDR, CMMB, CRTX, CTXR, CXDO, EIF, ERF, FRU)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 14th:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get ARC Resources Ltd alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $56.00 to $68.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$44.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$9.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$10.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$38.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$33.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$0.30. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.