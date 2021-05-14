Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 14th (AVRO, CCAP, DGE, DMTK, G24, KBX, KCO, OR, PING, PLTK)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 14th:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) was given a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE)

was given a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €107.00 ($125.88) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €83.00 ($97.65) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 445 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

