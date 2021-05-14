Ergo (ERG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.61 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 47.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 101.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.86 or 0.00015449 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $251.76 million and $7.61 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,905.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.74 or 0.08069397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.03 or 0.02595082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.10 or 0.00650419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.18 or 0.00202697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.64 or 0.00816503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.60 or 0.00673014 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.57 or 0.00619911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007588 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

