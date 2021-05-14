Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts recently commented on EBKDY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $19.50. 19,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,882. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

