ESBC Hits Market Cap of $664,011.81 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $664,011.81 and $63,326.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,826,295 coins and its circulating supply is 27,546,961 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

