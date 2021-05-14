Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GMBL traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.50. 6,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,926. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $164.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GMBL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

