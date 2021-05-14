ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.46

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.46 and traded as high as $15.80. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 14,930 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $167.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.23 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

