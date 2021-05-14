Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 23% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $105.90 or 0.00209702 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $12.32 billion and $12.67 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.36 or 0.07909602 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 63.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.