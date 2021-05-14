Ethereum Meta Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,479.00 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 62.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $2,479.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00092944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.32 or 0.01199222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00068392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00113995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00063100 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

