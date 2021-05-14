Ethereum Push Notification Service Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for $4.29 or 0.00008433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $14.52 million and $2.37 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,384,150 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

