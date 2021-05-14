Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Up 8.6% This Week

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $676,558.27 and approximately $17,458.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for about $6.77 or 0.00013432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

