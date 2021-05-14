Ethernity Chain Price Tops $15.60 (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.60 or 0.00031030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $149.89 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.65 or 0.01166989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00067831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00115489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063554 BTC.

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,609,254 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

