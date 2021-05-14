Etherparty (FUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $475,755.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Etherparty Profile

FUEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

