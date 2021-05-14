ETHplode (ETHPLO) Market Capitalization Achieves $29,695.76

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 30.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. ETHplode has a total market cap of $29,695.76 and $86.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ETHplode has traded down 71.6% against the dollar. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00092765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00019975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.46 or 0.01197065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00068232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00116413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00063574 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHPLO is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,871,915 coins and its circulating supply is 43,857,815 coins. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

