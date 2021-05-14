Ethverse (ETHV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9,328.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $9,328.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethverse has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00111626 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.13 or 0.00859425 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002895 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 10,884,370 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

