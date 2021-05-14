Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.72. Etsy posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

Several analysts have commented on ETSY shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

Etsy stock traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.11. 2,324,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,910. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.93. Etsy has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

