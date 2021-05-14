EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Reaches $11.68 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $11.68 million and $2,846.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $788.93 or 0.01562656 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000136 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,201,297,870 coins and its circulating supply is 6,201,298,525 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

