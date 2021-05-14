Euronext (EPA:ENX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Euronext (EPA:ENX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($123.53).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Euronext and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Euronext alerts:

Shares of ENX stock opened at €83.65 ($98.41) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €86.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.07. Euronext has a 1 year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 1 year high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.