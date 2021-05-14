Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares dropped 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 6,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 254,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $578.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

