EvenCoin Price Reaches $0.0059 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 81.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 83.7% higher against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $183,848.14 and approximately $203,534.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00112750 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.21 or 0.00865841 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002887 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

