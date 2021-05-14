Eventbrite, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eventbrite in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Eventbrite stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 46.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,317 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after buying an additional 1,501,613 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,908,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,618,000 after purchasing an additional 399,332 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,689,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after purchasing an additional 314,365 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,421 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

