EventChain (EVC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $30,247.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $30,247.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00091885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.24 or 0.01187531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00066881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00113542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00063519 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

