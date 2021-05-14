Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.30.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,398. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Everbridge by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $114.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

