Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.30.
EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,398. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $114.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.
