Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,398. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $97,873,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after buying an additional 444,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,317,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 779.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after buying an additional 237,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Everbridge by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.37. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.