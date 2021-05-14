Everex Reaches Market Cap of $21.13 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everex has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $21.13 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00091963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.39 or 0.01176936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00067803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00110172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062954 BTC.

Everex Profile

EVX is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

