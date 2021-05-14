Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0190 on Top Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $187.36 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,024,583 coins and its circulating supply is 9,861,423,959 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

