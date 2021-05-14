Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.79. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES opened at $84.71 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

