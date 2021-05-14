Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.71. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 278,130 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.17.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

In other Evolve Transition Infrastructure news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 136,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $148,248.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,467.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 38,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $40,505.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,551 shares of company stock valued at $237,752 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.