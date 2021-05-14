Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EIF. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.55.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIF traded up C$1.28 on Friday, reaching C$39.80. The company had a trading volume of 357,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,434. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$20.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.9000001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total value of C$208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.