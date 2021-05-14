Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at National Bankshares

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

EIF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.45.

Shares of TSE:EIF traded up C$0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,605. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.99. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$20.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 2.9000001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total value of C$208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at C$513,260.80.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

