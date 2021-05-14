Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the quarter. Exelixis makes up 3.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Exelixis worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $439,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,321.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,752 shares of company stock worth $10,019,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.