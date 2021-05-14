Exosis (EXO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $90.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Exosis has a market cap of $39,600.47 and approximately $90.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,948.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.08 or 0.08170558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,301.84 or 0.02606367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.34 or 0.00653352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.02 or 0.00208246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.00 or 0.00826856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.17 or 0.00673026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.00611114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

