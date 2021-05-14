Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Citigroup raised their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $167.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.15 and its 200-day moving average is $146.14. Expedia Group has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

