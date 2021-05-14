Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,815.71 ($36.79).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON:EXPN traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,645 ($34.56). The company had a trading volume of 2,040,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,141. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,664.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,684.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

