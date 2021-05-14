Extendicare (TSE:EXE) PT Raised to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXE. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.88.

Shares of TSE:EXE traded up C$0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$716.50 million and a PE ratio of 13.34.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

