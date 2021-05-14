Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) CEO Buys $94,000.00 in Stock

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) CEO Andrew James Way bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,472.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EXTN stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. 787,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,918. The company has a market cap of $163.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran Co. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Exterran during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Southport Management L.L.C. raised its position in Exterran by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exterran by 10,412.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exterran by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

