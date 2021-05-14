Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Shares Gap Down to $144.99

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $144.99, but opened at $140.18. Extra Space Storage shares last traded at $144.10, with a volume of 3,509 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.03.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,610 shares of company stock valued at $20,469,703. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

